Roundup: Landry’s ethics charges / Tommy Faucheux / Pollution fines

Into the new year: Gov. Jeff Landry’s standoff with the Louisiana Board of Ethics over ethical charges that it brought against him will continue after he gains control over some of the board’s seats next month. Landry has been in negotiations with the ethics board since August 2023 over what the appropriate punishment should be for him not disclosing flights he took on a private donor’s plane in 2021. Read more from the Louisiana Illuminator.

Guest speaker: Tommy Faucheux, president of the Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association, will be the guest speaker at the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday. Faucheux will offer insight on what the industry foresees regarding President-elect Donald Trump’s pledge to increase oil production and drilling. The Press Club meets on Mondays in the ballroom at Drusilla Place Catering, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. and the program beginning at 12:15 p.m. Learn more about this event.

Natural gas processing: New Mexico environmental regulators on Friday issued a $47.8 million fine on allegations of excess air pollution at a natural gas processing facility in a prolific oil production region near the Texas state line. The state Environment Department issued the sanctions including a cease and desist order against Houston-based Targa Resources at its processing plant near Jal, New Mexico, alleging permit violations and excess emissions of gases known to cause respiratory issues or contribute to climate change including ozone-producing pollutants. Read more from the Associated Press.