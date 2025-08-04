Roundup: LaMont Cole / Celebrating economic wins / Spicing up menus

Luncheon speaker: East Baton Rouge Parish Schools Superintendent LaMont Cole will be the guest speaker at the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday. Marking his first year as superintendent, Cole will share what has shaped his administration’s focus and highlight new initiatives and current goals as the school year begins Thursday for students across the district. The Press Club meets on Mondays in the ballroom at Drusilla Place Catering, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. and the program beginning at 12:15 p.m. Learn more about the event.

BRAC event: The Baton Rouge Area Chamber is celebrating 20 years as a regional economic development organization this fall. An event, BRAC Impact, will be held Oct. 9, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. to celebrate, however a venue will not be announced until closer to the event. Tickets start at $100 for investors and $150 for noninvestors. Learn more from BRAC.

Hot restaurant trend: Restaurant brands are hoping hot new menu items will drive visits among younger customers. Spicy items like chicken sandwiches, seasoned sides and sauces are cropping up more often on menus at major fast-casual and quick-service chains. From March to June, U.S. restaurant chains collectively launched 76 new spicy menu items, according to market research firm Datassential. Read more from CNBC.