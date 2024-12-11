Roundup: LaMont Cole / Albertsons / Oil demand 

First 100 days: LaMont Cole will be the featured speaker at the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge Wednesday afternoon. Cole, who this past summer was named superintendent of East Baton Rouge Public Schools, is expected to speak on his first 100 days in office. The Rotary Club meets at noon each Wednesday at Drusilla Seafood.

Lawsuit filed: A day after a judge blocked the deal, Albertsons on Wednesday formally terminated its proposed $25 billion merger with Kroger and filed a lawsuit against its supermarket competitor, saying Kroger violated its contract and didn’t follow through on commitments to help get the deal approved. Read more from CNBC.

Forecast reduced: The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries cut its forecast for oil demand growth for the fifth consecutive month after further postponing plans to increase output amid softer prices and market concerns over weaker global consumption. The cartel now expects demand to grow by 1.61 million barrels a day this year and 1.45 million barrels a day next year, from previous estimates of 1.82 million and 1.54 million barrels a day, respectively. Estimates are roughly 28% and 22% lower compared to July. Read more from the Wall Street Journal.