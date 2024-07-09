Roundup: Lamar / 6th Congressional District / Louisiana Board of Ethics

Earnings: Lamar Advertising Company will release its second quarter earnings report before the market opens on Aug. 8. Lamar will host a conference call at 8 a.m. that morning to discuss the company’s results and answer questions relating to company operations. See the announcement.

Meet and greet: Former Sen. Elbert Guillory, R-Opelousas, will discuss his candidacy for the 6th Congressional District at the Ronald Reagan Newsmaker Luncheon at noon on Tuesday at Café Américain. Guillory is running to replace U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, who is not seeking reelection. His Democratic opponent is expected to be state Sen. Cleo Fields of Baton Rouge. Also at the luncheon, East Baton Rouge Parish School Board member Nathan Rust will discuss the search for a new superintendent.

Facing challenge: The Louisiana Board of Ethics will face challenges conducting its business over the next five months under a new state law that gives Gov. Jeff Landry more control over the body. Senate Bill 497 expands the number of ethics board members from 11 to 15 but doesn’t add those extra four members until January. Starting in August, however, the board will have to operate under a higher quorum threshold to issue opinions and launch ethics investigations. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.