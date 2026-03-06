Roundup: Lake Maurepas pollution study / Oil production / Income tax plan

Professor’s request denied: A Southeastern Louisiana University faculty grievance committee has rejected a chemistry professor’s request to be reinstated to a high-profile Lake Maurepas pollution study after her abrupt removal last year. Administrators argued the decision was based on performance concerns, while the professor claimed retaliation tied to her research findings and media outreach. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Shock spreads: Kuwait has begun cutting oil production as storage tanks fill across the Persian Gulf, a ripple effect of the escalating Iran conflict and disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. The bottleneck is pushing global oil prices higher and raising fears of rising inflation, costlier fuel and renewed pressure on the global economy. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Middle class relief: A Democratic proposal from Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland would eliminate federal income taxes for workers earning a “living wage,” roughly $46,000 for individuals or $92,000 for couples. The plan would cut taxes for millions of middle class households and be funded by a new surtax on millionaires. Read more from The Washington Post.