Roundup: Lainey Wilson / Storms / Charter school investigation

CMAs: Louisiana-born Lainey Wilson took home female artist of the year and the top prize of entertainer of the year at the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards. She joins an exclusive category of few women to earn the top prize. Miranda Lambert was named entertainer of the year in 2022, and in 2020, Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett tied for the title. Read more from The Associated Press.

More on the way: Another bout of storms could be moving into the Capital Region. While guidance has trended a bit quieter for Friday relative to Thursday, good rain chances are still expected. Read more from WAFB-TV.

Investigation: A search warrant filed in court Thursday indicates that Impact Charter School CEO Chakesha Scott may be under investigation for financial crimes. Suspected crimes being investigated include filing false public records, illegal transmission of monetary funds and theft. Read more from WBRZ-TV.