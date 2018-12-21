Roundup: Lafayette explores cryptocurrency / NOLA port deal / Food startups wanted

Silicon Bayou: At its first meeting on Thursday, a new local government board created to bring innovation to Lafayette discussed how it might use cryptocurrency and blockchain technology to attract investors, innovators and digital nomads to the parish, The Daily Advertiser reports.

Ships that go sailin’: Port of New Orleans officials say they’re expanding a partnership with Ports America, the largest U.S. terminal operator. Terms call for the port to issue Ports America a 50-year lease to continue operations at two terminals, while Ports America will invest $66.5 million to expand the port’s capacity.

Apply now: The Chobani Incubator food startups in New Orleans has opened online applications for its spring 2019. The incubator is targeting innovative and purpose-driven early stage food and beverage product companies. The deadline to apply is Jan. 31. Chobani is also hosting a meet and greet in New Orleans to talk to potential applicants in mid-January.