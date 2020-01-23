Roundup: Labor and employment law event / ‘I voted’ sticker / FTC data 

BYOP: McGlinchey Stafford PLLC’s labor and employment law team is continuing its “bring your own policy” event series with the “BYOP Breakfast 4.0” taking place at the McGlinchey offices on Wednesday, Feb. 5. Five attorneys from McGlinchey Stafford’s nationwide labor and employment practice group will help attendees determine whether policies are up-to-date, identify issues, and discuss participants’ most pressing employment law concerns. Register for the free event here.

Wearable art: Louisiana’s 2019 “I voted” sticker featuring Lafayette artist Tony Bernard’s Louisiana pelican design has earned a national award for originality and creativity from the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, The News Star reports. Bernard studied for years under iconic “Blue Dog” artist George Rodrigue. The Election Assistance Commission announced five sticker winners during its Clearinghouse “Clearies” Awards. Read the full story.

Trade regulations: New data released by the Federal Trade Commission shows that consumers across Louisiana received $1,668,655 in refund checks from the FTC in 2019. In addition to refunds, the data also shows that Louisiana residents filed 35,466 complaints with the FTC last year. The most common category of complaints received from Louisiana consumers was identity theft, followed by imposter scams, credit reporting issues, telephone and mobile services, and debt collection. See the full data sets.