Roundup: Kraft Heinz / Homebuilder sentiment / Restaurant spending

Going natural: Kraft Heinz is breaking up with artificial dyes, a category of food additives in the Trump administration’s crosshairs. The food giant says it plans to remove the dyes from its U.S. products before the end of 2027. Kraft Heinz also says it will no longer use artificial colors in new U.S. products. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Dropping: Higher mortgage rates and uncertainty in the broader economy continue to weigh on consumers—and consequently on the nation’s homebuilders. Builder sentiment in June dropped 2 points from May to 32 on the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index. Anything below 50 is considered negative. The index stood at 43 in June 2024. Read more from CNBC.

Home cooking: Spending at restaurants and bars slumped in May by the most in more than two years, underscoring how tariffs and geopolitical tensions are making consumers nervous about their finances. Sales fell 0.9% last month, the most since February 2023. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.