Roundup: Kraft Heinz breakup / Quality Jobs program / Customs collections

Filing for divorce: Kraft Heinz is preparing to break itself up, a decade after an infamous merger of two of the biggest names in packaged foods that was orchestrated by Warren Buffett and Brazilian private-equity firm 3G Capital Partners. The company is planning to spin off a large chunk of its grocery business, including many Kraft products, into a new entity that could be valued at as much as $20 billion on its own. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Rush to file: Nearly 100 companies submitted last-minute applications to Louisiana’s Quality Jobs tax incentive program in the final week before its sunset on June 30, records show—a rush that collectively represented over $52 billion in estimated investments and more than $8 billion in projected total payroll. The now-defunct program, which offered payroll rebates to companies creating new jobs in Louisiana, attracted high-profile applicants such as Meta, Hyundai, ExxonMobil, Shell, The Dow Chemical Company, Air Products and Woodland Biofuels. Read more from The Center Square.

Record collections: U.S. gross customs duties revenue grew to a record $27.2 billion in June as collections from President Donald Trump’s tariffs gained steam, combining with calendar shifts in receipts and outlays to produce a $27 billion federal budget surplus for the month, the U.S. Treasury says in its latest report. The tariff receipts, which have increased steadily over the past three months, helped push total June budget receipts up 13%, or $60 billion, to $526 billion, a record for the month. June outlays fell 7%, or $38 billion, to $499 billion, the Treasury says. Read more from Reuters.