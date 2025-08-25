Roundup: Keurig Dr Pepper deal / SEC disclosure rule / Greater New Orleans Foundation

Beverage deal: Keurig Dr Pepper has struck a deal to buy Peet’s Coffee owner JDE Peet’s for $18 billion, a prelude to spinning off its coffee brands into a separate public company. The deal is transformational for Keurig Dr Pepper and would eventually unwind the 2018 transaction that put coffee maker Keurig and beverage company Dr Pepper under the same corporate roof. At that time, the transaction was the world’s biggest in nonalcoholic drinks. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Short sellers: A federal appeals court ordered a review of Securities and Exchange Commission rules requiring investors to reveal far more about short selling and related stock lending. A three-judge panel of the New Orleans-based 5th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a ruling Monday stating that the SEC failed to consider the cumulative economic impact of the disclosure rules before approving them. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Luncheon speaker: Andy Kopplin, president and CEO of the Greater New Orleans Foundation, will be speaking at the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge’s Wednesday luncheon. He is expected to share how the state secured hurricane recovery funds and the impact of investments and government reforms. The Rotary Club of Baton Rouge meets at noon each Wednesday at Drusilla Seafood.