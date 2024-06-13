Roundup: Keith Lee / Sony / Raising Cane’s

Big tipper: Wildly popular TikTok food critic Keith Lee has kicked off his Baton Rouge food tour. His first stop was Fork N Spoon, a restaurant on Brightside Drive near LSU. While his order only cost $37.40, he left a sizable tip of $3,000. One of the restaurant’s owners described the tip as “life-changing.” Read more from WVLA-TV.

Silver screens: Sony Pictures has acquired Alamo Drafthouse, the seventh-largest movie theater chain in North America. In an era of streaming and grim forecasts for movie theaters, the acquisition announced Wednesday signals that at least one major player may be betting on the theater experience living on. Read more from CNBC.

LA to IL: Raising Cane’s is now the official sponsor of the WNBA’s Chicago Sky. The team is home to 2024 first-round draft picks Kamilla Cardoso and—you may have heard of her—Angel Reese. Both players previously partnered with Raising Cane’s during their collegiate careers. Read more from WAFB-TV.