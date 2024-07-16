Roundup: Kayshon Boutte / Homeless shelter / Lake Charles LNG

Charges dropped: The state of Louisiana has dropped the computer fraud and underage gambling charges against former LSU football player Kayshon Boutte. Boutte, currently a wide receiver for the New England Patriots, was arrested in Baton Rouge in January over allegations that he illegally wagered on sports while playing for LSU. Read more from ESPN.

Controversy: Several church groups met Monday evening to discuss their opposition to St. Vincent de Paul’s plan to establish a new homeless shelter in Baton Rouge. Many expressed safety concerns, predicting spikes in crime and loitering near the proposed North Boulevard facility. Read more from WBRZ-TV.

Putting pressure on the DOE: The developer of the Lake Charles LNG project is pushing the Department of Energy to act quickly on its export application in light of a federal judge’s reversal of the Biden administration’s pause on pending and new LNG export licenses. The dispatch is one of the first examples of a company putting pressure on the DOE to act on an export application since the end of the pause. Read more from E&E News by POLITICO.