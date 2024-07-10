Roundup: K-9 police grant / Voting accessibility / Jim Nasium

K-9 cop: AKC Reunite, a nonprofit pet microchip identification and recovery service provider, announced that it has awarded one of its 2024 grants through its AKC Reunite Adopt A K-9 Cop matching grant program to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The Adopt A K-9 Cop program allows AKC Reunite to match funds from AKC Clubs, AKC-affiliated organizations and the public, three-to-one, up to $7,500 per grant. These donations help police departments throughout the United States purchase K-9 police dogs. See the full announcement.

Disabled voters: Disability Rights Louisiana is suing Louisiana to prevent a series of new laws that the group claims violate the Voting Rights Act by disenfranchising disabled voters. The lawsuit takes issue with four separate laws that will make it illegal to help more than one person fill out an absentee ballot. The group claims this unfairly targets disabled voters by preventing workers in nursing or group homes from dropping off more than one absentee ballot in the mail on behalf of residents or patients, citing Section 208 of the Voting Rights Act. Read more from WBRZ-TV.

Morning radio: A former radio personality in Baton Rouge died at the age of 69 on Tuesday. Danny Simar died at a local hospital, according to his WFMF–FM 102 morning show partner Randy Rice. Rice said that Simar was known as “Jim Nasium” on-air and worked with him from 1979 until 1990. Read more from WVLA-TV.