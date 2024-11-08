Roundup: Juvenile offenders / Rising consumer sentiment / Narcan in EBR schools

The big pen: The Judiciary Committee advanced a bill on Thursday that would streamline the process for prosecuting juvenile offenders as adults in Louisiana. The measure could be decided by Louisiana voters on Nov. 15, 2025. Currently, minors are typically tried in juvenile courts, where the focus is on rehabilitation, but certain serious crimes can lead to minors being tried as adults, which often results in harsher penalties and a permanent criminal record. The measure would eliminate the specific list of offenses for which juveniles can be tried as adults and instead allow the Legislature to decide, by a two-thirds vote, which crimes may be subject to adult prosecution. Read more from The Center Square.

High spirits: U.S. consumer sentiment climbed to a seven-month high in early November, boosted by Americans’ optimism about the future of the economy and their finances. The University of Michigan’s preliminary November sentiment index advanced to 73, exceeding all but one estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Available if needed: The East Baton Rouge school board has expanded its protocol to allow trained school personnel to use Narcan, a medication used in drug overdose emergencies, on campus. The school system told WBRZ-TV that EBR has been providing Narcan on campuses for the past two years. Read more from WBRZ-TV.