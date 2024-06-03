Roundup: Justin Jefferson / Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade / Travel spending

Geaux Tigers: The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to terms with superstar wide receiver—and former LSU player—Justin Jefferson on a contract extension that makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Jefferson has agreed to a four-year extension worth $140 million. The deal includes $88.7 million due at signing. Read more from WAFB-TV.

Focusing efforts to the West: Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said Monday that Louisiana will not send a float to this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City because last year’s appearance wasn’t worth the cost. Speaking to the Baton Rouge Press Club on Monday, Nungesser said that the state had far better results with its participation in the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, on New Year’s Day. Read more from WAFB-TV.

Inflation pressures: Lower-income Americans dialed back their travel spending in April as reduced savings, higher credit card delinquencies, and inflation weighed on household budgets, according to data from commercial real estate analytics firm CoStar. While wealthier Americans continued to travel, lower-income travelers booked fewer hotel stays in the United States. Costar adjusted its full year forecast to account for slowing GDP and reduced demand from frugally minded travelers. Read more from Reuters.