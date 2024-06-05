Roundup: Jude’s / LSU baseball / Oil prices

New location: Jude’s Hot Chicken and Shrimp, which closed on Burbank Drive in January, announced it is reopening the restaurant in Thibodaux. The Moreaux Restaurant Group, which owns Jude’s and Off the Hook, previously said the Burbank location—open roughly six months—was a test run of the concept. See the Instagram announcement.

Ratings winner: The LSU-North Carolina matchups on Saturday and Monday in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, were the two most-watched NCAA baseball tournament regional games on record. Read more from WBRZ-TV.

Oil prices: Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 82 cents to $74.07 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for August delivery rose 89 cents to $78.41 per barrel. Wholesale gasoline for July delivery was unchanged at $2.35 a gallon. July heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.30 a gallon. Read more from the Associated Press.