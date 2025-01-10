Roundup: Local CEO honored / Consumer expectations / Homeless encampments

Top 50: Jude Melville, CEO of Baton Rouge-based b1Bank, has been named among the top 50 Financial Technology CEOs of 2024. The Financial Technology Report ranked Melville 23rd on the list. See the full list.

Long-term expectations: U.S. consumers’ long-term inflation expectations jumped to the highest since 2008 on concerns about potential tariffs from the incoming Trump administration. Americans expect prices will climb at an annual rate of 3.3% over the next five to 10 years, up from the 3% expected last month, according to the University of Michigan’s preliminary January survey released Friday. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Clearing encampments: The Louisiana Supreme Court has ruled in favor of the state’s authority to clear unauthorized homeless encampments from public property, dissolving a lower court’s injunction that had temporarily blocked such actions. The decision, issued on Thursday, affirms the constitutional power of the Louisiana State Police and other state agencies to enforce laws protecting public health and safety. Read more from The Center Square.