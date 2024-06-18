Roundup: Jubans / State jobs / City data

New leadership: Jubans Restaurant & Bar has a new general manager: Ethan Gaubert. The Luling native previously served as general manager of J. Alexander’s Restaurant. After closing in 2020, Jubans reopened in 2022 with the help of Making Raving Fans Hospitality Group. Jubans split from the group last year, announcing at the time that the restaurant would be exclusively managed and operated by stockholders and members of the Juban family going forward.

Workforce inclusivity: The majority of state governmental positions in Louisiana will no longer require a college degree. Gov. Jeff Landry signed HB 566, by Rep. Dixon McMakin, R-Baton Rouge, into law on Tuesday. The Baton Rouge Area Chamber-sponsored bill eliminates the requirement for a baccalaureate degree and limits the necessary relevant experience for most state employment positions, drastically expanding employment opportunities for people across Louisiana.

Congratulations: What Works Cities announced on Tuesday it has awarded Baton Rouge the Bloomberg Philanthropies What Works Cities Certification at the gold level for establishing exceptional data capabilities. Baton Rouge previously earned a silver certification in 2021. The recognition signifies the city-parish’s continued advancement of open data and transparency initiatives and a significant increase in implementing data-driven policies, programs, and processes across city-parish government. Baton Rouge is one of 28 cities that have garnered the recognition.