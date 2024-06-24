Roundup: John K. Pierre / Heat advisory / Ten Commandments law 

Speaking: Southern University Chancellor John K. Pierre will be the guest speaker at the Press Club of Baton Rouge. He will discuss his plans for his first year as chancellor, which will be the first year since Southern split the chancellor/president position into two separate positions. The Press Club meets on Mondays in the ballroom at Drusilla Place Catering, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. and the program beginning at 12:15 p.m. Learn more about the event.

Stay inside: The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the Capital Region until 7 p.m. Monday thanks to an ongoing heat wave that will continue through Tuesday from much of the Great Plains to the lower Mississippi River Valley. Heat indexes are expected to reach between 108 and 110 in the region. See the full forecast.

Trump weighs in: Former President Donald Trump went on social media to praise Louisiana’s new law requiring the Ten Commandments be displayed in all public school classrooms. On Friday, Trump posted the following on his Truth Social account: “I LOVE THE TEN COMMANDMENTS IN PUBLIC SCHOOLS, PRIVATE SCHOOLS, AND MANY OTHER PLACES, FOR THAT MATTER. READ IT—HOW CAN WE, AS A NATION, GO WRONG???” Read more from USA Today network.