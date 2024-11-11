Roundup: John Fleming / Grace Hebert Curtis / Cigna and Humana

Joining Trump’s team?: Louisiana Treasurer John Fleming said President-elect Donald Trump’s team has contacted him about a possible appointment in the administration. In a weekend interview, Fleming said he would be interested in a “senior position” with the administration if it were offered, but that nobody on the Trump team has yet presented him with a specific job offer. Read more from the USA Today network.

Expanding footprint: Bernhard Capital-backed Grace Hebert Curtis Architects has invested in Orcutt|Winslow, a full-service architecture, forensic consulting, and program management firm specializing in K-12, health care, and senior living, the company announced last week. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed, but the deal expands GHC’s footprint in “attractive” regional markets and strengthens the platform’s suite of existing AEC-focused capabilities. Read the full announcement.

Not pursuing a merger: Cigna Group is not pursuing a combination with rival Humana, the health insurer said Monday, days after Donald Trump’s election as U.S. president raised investor hopes that the reported merger may pass antitrust scrutiny. Read more from CNBC.