Roundup: Joel Davis / Jamie Glas / McDonald’s

Out of the race: Joel Davis has withdrawn his candidacy for council member at large for St. George and is instead endorsing David Dellucci for the position. In a statement released Monday morning, he says he recognizes the challenges of balancing his current commitments with the demands of a campaign. Davis was part of the slate of candidates who last month announced their candidacy together as a group.

Queen of Sparkles: Jaime Glas Odom, founder and CEO of Queen of Sparkles, will speak at the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge on Wednesday. The Baton Rouge-based fashion brand has been featured in Vogue, Forbes, NY Times and The Today Show. Business Report last year named Glas Young Businessperson of the Year, and she was an honoree in its 2019 Forty Under 40 cohort. The Rotary Club meets at noon each Wednesday at Drusilla Seafood.

Golden arches: McDonald’s on Monday reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, dragged down by weakening sales at its U.S. restaurants and an E. coli outbreak. McDonald’s reported a steeper-than-expected drop in its same-store sales. Same-store sales at the company’s domestic restaurants fell 1.4% in the quarter, while analysts were predicting declines of 0.6%. Read more from CNBC.