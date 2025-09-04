Roundup: Jobless claims / Tariffs policy / ICE detainees

Higher than expected: Applications for U.S. unemployment benefits rose to their highest level since June, adding to evidence that the labor market is cooling. Initial claims increased by 8,000, to 237,000, in the week ended Aug. 30. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 230,000 applications. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

SCOTUS to weigh in: The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to fast-track review of a ruling that struck down his global tariffs. Solicitor General John Sauer said quick action was vital for trade talks. An appeals court left the tariffs in place until mid-October while the justices weigh the case. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Angola in spotlight: A section of the Louisiana State Penitentiary undergoing emergency repairs is being used to house Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees, Gov. Jeff Landry and officials with the Trump administration announced Wednesday. Landry says the facility “will house the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens arrested by ICE.” Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.