Roundup: Jobless claims / Gov. Landry’s dad / Women making gains

Slight rise: The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits inched up modestly last week as businesses continue to retain staff despite economic uncertainty surrounding U.S. trade policy. The Labor Department reported Thursday that jobless claims for the week ending July 26 ticked up by 1,000 to 218,000, less than the 225,000 new applications analysts forecast. It was the first time in seven weeks that benefit applications rose, although layoffs remain at historically low levels. Read more from the Associated Press.

Al Landry dies: Gov. Jeff Landry announced Wednesday that his father, St. Martin Parish architect and business owner Al James Landry, died Wednesday. In his remembrance, the governor lamented his loss while noting the death of his mother, Edna Bienvenu Landry, in 2019. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Investment roles: More women than ever are in key investment roles in venture capital, a new report shows. Women now comprise 18.6% of investors in leading roles at U.S. venture firms, according to nonprofit All Raise, which seeks to increase female representation in the industry. That share, which counts those in partner roles and above, has doubled since 2018. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.