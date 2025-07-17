Roundup: Jobless claims / Bank of America / Flood watch

New filings drop: The number of Americans filing new applications for jobless benefits fell last week, pointing to steady job growth in July, though some laid off workers are experiencing long spells of unemployment because of a moderation in hiring. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 7,000 to a seasonally adjusted 221,000 for the week ended July 12, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 235,000 claims for the latest week. Read more from Reuters.

Mixed bag: Bank of America on Wednesday posted mixed results for the second quarter, beating estimates on earnings but missing on revenue. It was the only major U.S. bank to fall short on revenue for the quarter. Read more from CNBC.

On alert: The flood watch continues for most of the Capital Region, in effect through Friday night for the possibility of heavy downpours and localized street flooding. There is still a level three moderate risk of excessive rainfall Thursday, mainly to the southwest of Baton Rouge. Street flooding will be possible in some spots, but not river flooding. Read more from WAFB-TV.