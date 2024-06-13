Roundup: Jefferson Parish / Child sexual abuse / Baton Rouge homicides

Corporate headquarters: RNGD, a construction and design firm, on Wednesday announced that it is investing about $25 million to consolidate its manufacturing operations, training center and corporate headquarters in Jefferson Parish as part of an aggressive growth strategy. RNGD expects to create 130 direct new jobs and retain more than 240 existing jobs. Read the full announcement.

Court reversal: Officially reversing a controversial March ruling, Louisiana’s highest court Wednesday gave childhood victims of sexual abuse a renewed opportunity to file damage lawsuits. The ruling comes as the Catholic Church continues to deal with the ramifications of a decades-old sex scandal. Read more from The Associated Press.

Up from last year: Almost halfway through 2024, Baton Rouge is on track to surpass the total number of homicides reported in 2023. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 48 homicides have been reported in 2024 thus far. Last year’s total was 88. By this time last year, 38 homicides had been reported. Read more from WVLA-TV.