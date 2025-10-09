Roundup: Jeff Bezos / First-class seats / Inflation expectations 

Advice from a billionaire: Jeff Bezos says aspiring entrepreneurs shouldn’t rush to start companies in their 20s. Speaking at Italian Tech Week, the Amazon founder advised gaining experience at top firms first, learning hiring and management fundamentals. That hands-on training, he said, increases the odds of startup success. Read more from CNBC.

Sales booming: Delta Air Lines says demand for first-class and premium seats is booming, with revenue from those cabins up 9% to $5.8 billion last quarter, while main-cabin sales fell 4%. Executives expect premium ticket revenue could surpass coach next year, signaling strong appetite for higher-end travel options. Read more from CNBC.

Risk for the Fed: The most recent spike in inflation expectations poses a bigger risk than past episodes to the U.S. central bank’s ability to tame price pressures, according to a recent paper from the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. This increases the risk that inflation expectations will remain above the Fed’s 2% goal. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.