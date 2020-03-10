Roundup: Jazz Fest’s fate / EBR school buses / Raistone Capital expansion

Contingency plans: Jazz Fest organizers are expected to discuss the fate of this year’s music festival amid coronavirus concerns this evening, WBRZ-TV reports. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser announced today hat event organizers will hold a conference call to discuss plans for the festival scheduled for April 23 through May 3. Despite the call, Nungesser said it’s highly unlikely the festival would be outright canceled. Read the full story.

New buses: The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has finalized a cooperative agreement with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System for $526,592 to purchase propane-fueled school buses. The funding is provided under the Clean Air Act’s National Clean Diesel Funding Assistance Program. Through the agreement, the school system will replace diesel school buses with 2019 model year (or newer) buses that are fueled by propane. This project supports the school district’s mission to reduce students’ and staff’s exposure to harmful diesel emissions, which contain particulate matter and other pollutants. Read the full announcement.

NOLA bound: Gov. John Bel Edwards and Raistone Capital CEO Dave Skirzenski today announced the New York-based financial technology firm is expanding to New Orleans with the establishment of an office in the city’s Central Business District. Raistone Capital will create 50 jobs with a payroll of $12 million over the next five years. Louisiana Economic Development joined GNO Inc. and the New Orleans Business Alliance in recruiting Raistone Capital to New Orleans late last year. The company is expected to utilize the Louisiana Digital Interactive Media and Software Program as well as the Quality Jobs Program. Read the full announcement from LED.