Roundup: Jay Johnson / LSU Law protest / Tax filing season

Guest speaker: LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson will speak at The Rotary Club of Baton Rouge on Wednesday. The Rotary Club meets at noon each Wednesday at Drusilla Seafood.

Political comments: A group of LSU students held a protest Tuesday outside the Paul M. Hebert Law Center, demanding professor Ken Levy be reinstated following his removal from the classroom pending an investigation into alleged political comments he made. At the protest, students in Levy’s class told The Illuminator that Levy expressed his opinion on the governor. Read the full story.

Open for business: The Louisiana Department of Revenue will begin accepting 2024 state individual income tax returns on Wednesday. Taxpayers can begin filing their state income tax returns electronically through LDR’s Louisiana Taxpayer Access Point portal or through other commercially available software. Read more from LDR.