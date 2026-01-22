Roundup: Jamie Dimon / Sports betting / Insurance crisis

CEO speaks out: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has issued rare public criticism of President Donald Trump’s immigration policy, saying he was troubled by reports and videos of aggressive ICE enforcement. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Dimon urged a calmer approach, while reiterating his long-standing view that immigration reform is key to U.S. economic growth. Read more from CNBC.

Restrictions proposed: Sports bettors in Missouri could face new restrictions on college athlete wagers under rules being considered Thursday in response to an NCAA request to states following the latest betting scandal to rock college athletics. The move by the Missouri Gaming Commission comes a week after the NCAA sent a letter to state gambling oversight boards asking them to ban college athlete prop bets—a wager focused on what individual players will do in a game, like scoring a certain amount of points in basketball or surpassing a particular passing yardage in football. Read more from the Associated Press.

Drawing scrutiny: Insurance companies that cover homes and cars are reaping the rewards of the inflation-busting price increases that have squeezed household budgets nationwide. But the stark contrast between near-record profits and sharp rate hikes has put the industry in the regulatory firing line. Insurers are starting to feel the heat from the political wrangle over affordability. Read more from the Wall Street Journal.