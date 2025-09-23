Roundup: Jaguar Land Rover / Capitol Lake / Interest rate cuts

On pause: Jaguar Land Rover, Britain’s largest automaker, will keep production halted until at least Oct. 1 following an Aug. 31 cyberattack. The shutdown has idled factories in central and northwest England, disrupting supply chains. JLR, owned by Tata Motors, employs 30,000, with tens of thousands more jobs dependent. Read more from the Associated Press.

Next phase: Phase two of Baton Rouge’s Capitol Lake stormwater litter plan began last week with the installation of four litter-trap systems―including booms and interceptors―to curb plastic pollution and sediment. The project will inform a statewide manual for waterway litter remediation, and is led by the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens in collaboration with the Louisiana Stormwater Coalition, the Louisiana Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, the governor’s office and the city of Baton Rouge.

Preaching patience: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled caution on further interest rate cuts, stressing risks to both employment and inflation goals. Speaking in Rhode Island, he warned that cutting too aggressively could reignite inflation, while keeping rates too high could weaken jobs. Powell offered no timeline for additional cuts. Read more from the Associated Press.