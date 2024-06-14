Roundup: Intersection closed / Second arrest in murders / Traffic 

Drive safe: The intersection of Nicholson Drive and Bluebonnet Boulevard was closed Friday morning after a truck overturned, the St. George Fire Protection District says. According to fire officials, hazmat crews responded to the scene. East Baton Rouge deputies and State Police also responded. Read more from WBRZ-TV.

Caught: Police arrested an alleged accomplice on Friday following Thursday’s manhunt after a Tangipahoa Parish mother was found dead and her children went missing on Thursday morning. Victoria Cox, 32, was arrested as an accomplice to the murders of 35-year-old Callie Brunett and her 4-year-old daughter, Erin. Read more from WAFB-TV.

It’s getting worse: Most of the country is back to pre-COVID levels of congestion and traffic delays, according to a new report from the Texas A&M Transportation Institute. Notably, commutes are less predictable now, thanks to the proliferation of hybrid work schedules, where it’s hard to predict when others in your area will be called into the office for an all-hands meeting or big presentation. Read more from WVLA-TV.