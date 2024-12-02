Roundup: Intel / Modular homes / Early voting

Stepping down: Intel announced Monday that CEO Pat Gelsinger retired from the company, effective Dec. 1. Gelsinger’s retirement ends a four-year tenure at what was once America’s leading semiconductor company but saw its stock price and market share collapse in that time. Intel CFO David Zinsner and Intel products CEO MJ Holthaus were named interim co-CEOs. Read more from CNBC.

Taking a leap: Apartment operator Greystar Real Estate Partners is launching its first U.S. modular apartment project in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, near Pittsburgh. The six-building complex features 312 apartments and amenities, including a gym, amphitheater, and bocce courts. As the largest apartment operator in the country, Greystar aims to revolutionize the modular housing market, which traditionally has been used as budget or emergency housing. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Casting ballots: East Baton Rouge Parish voters cast around 40% of the state’s early ballots― more than any other parish in the state―ahead of the Dec. 7 election. EBR votes accounted for 37,251 of the 93,893, or 39.67% of the early votes cast. Several measures are on the ballot, including a runoff for mayor-president between Sharon Weston Broome and Sid Edwards. Read more from WBRZ-TV.