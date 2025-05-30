Roundup: Inflation gauge / John Deere / Bishop Michael Duca

Slowing down: A key U.S. inflation gauge slowed last month as President Donald Trump’s tariffs have yet to noticeably push up prices. Spending by Americans slowed despite rising incomes, potentially an early reaction to higher prices on some imported goods. Friday’s report from the Commerce Department showed that consumer prices rose just 2.1% in April compared with a year earlier, down from 2.3% in March and the lowest since September. Read more from the Associated Press.

Offsetting $500 million: Deere & Co. is considering a reshuffle of its production among existing factories globally and weighing price increases as it aims to offset more than $500 million in expected costs from the Trump administration’s new tariffs. The Illinois-based farm equipment manufacturer on May 15 said it incurred about $100 million in tariff expenses in the latest quarter and expects more than $400 million in additional expenses through the end of its fiscal year in October. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Luncheon speaker: Bishop Michael Duca of the Diocese of Baton Rouge will be the guest speaker at the Press Club of Baton Rouge. He will discuss the recent election of a Chicago-born pope, Leo XIV, an Augustinian, and what that means for the world’s Catholics. The Press Club meets on Mondays in the ballroom at Drusilla Place Catering, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. and the program beginning at 12:15 p.m. Learn more about the event.