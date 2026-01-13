Roundup: Inflation / Entergy / Data center real estate

Slowly easing: Inflation cooled a bit last month as prices for gas and used cars fell, a sign that stubbornly elevated cost pressures are slowly easing. Consumer prices rose 0.3% in December from the prior month, the Labor Department said Tuesday, the same as in November. Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, core prices rose 0.2%, also matching November’s figure. Increases at that pace, over time, would bring inflation closer to the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%. Read more from the Associated Press.

Seeking tax break: Entergy Louisiana is seeking a generous tax break to help pay for new energy infrastructure tied to Meta’s $10 billion data center in Richland Parish, filing for a property tax exemption worth an estimated $237 million over 10 years. Entergy’s application under the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program would waive local property taxes on a new natural gas-fired power facility to serve Meta’s operations, according to public records. Read more from The Center Square.

An executive’s take: Digital Realty CEO Andy Power says data center real estate is not oversupplied, despite fears of an AI bubble, as hyperscalers sign long-term leases and demand outpaces supply. JLL projects capacity nearly doubling by 2030, with up to $3 trillion in investment needed for the sector’s expansion. Read more from CNBC.