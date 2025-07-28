Roundup: Independent Party / Spirit Airlines / DEI requirements

Reform: More than 150,000 voters will be affected when Louisiana officially ends recognition of the Independent Party this Friday. It’s all part of the state’s move to a closed party primary system for its congressional seats and certain state-level elected offices. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Downsizing: Spirit Airlines said Monday it will furlough 270 pilots this fall as the carrier prepares for a smaller off-season schedule to try to find its financial footing. The airline will also downgrade 140 pilots from captain to first officer, according to a note to aviators from the Air Line Pilots Association, its union. Those downgrades take effect on Oct. 1. Read more from CNBC.

Accreditation changes: Medical and health care education accreditors are abandoning diversity, equity, and inclusion requirements for schools. Disuse of DEI requirements has been enacted to varying degrees by at least eight accreditors. Read more from The Center Square.