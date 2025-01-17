Roundup: Inauguration Day / TikTok / Office closures

MAGA flag to fly: Gov. Jeff Landry on Friday issued a proclamation requesting Louisianans to join him in flying U.S. and Make America Great Again flags on Jan. 20 in honor of the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump. Landry will fly a Make America Great Again flag at the Louisiana Governor’s Mansion.

Another nail in the coffin: The Supreme Court on Friday unanimously upheld the federal law banning TikTok beginning Sunday unless it’s sold by its China-based parent company, holding that the risk to national security posed by its ties to China overcomes concerns about limiting speech by the app or its 170 million U.S. users. A sale does not appear imminent and, although experts have said the app will not disappear from existing users’ phones once the law takes effect, new users won’t be able to download it and updates won’t be available. That will eventually render the app unworkable. Read more from The Associated Press.

Wintry weather: All city-parish offices will be closed on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and on Tuesday due to next week’s anticipated freeze. Mayor Sid Edwards has issued a parishwide Emergency Disaster Declaration ahead of the cold snap. The declaration enables the city-parish to implement necessary emergency plans and request additional resources as needed in order to supplement local efforts to protect property and save lives.