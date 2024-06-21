Roundup: In-demand careers / Extra teacher pay / River Center damages

Top jobs: Phlebotomist was named as the most sought-after job in Louisiana, according to a study that looked at the average number of monthly Google searches for over 100 different job roles. The phlebotomy profession had an average monthly search volume of 4,473. Read more from WVLA-TV.

Don’t call it overtime: While teachers continue to press for a raise in their annual salaries, Senate Bill 205, which goes into effect at the end of the month, would give them additional pay for duties outside of their normal scope on campus. Teachers must now be paid for working during athletic events, detentions or even school plays. Read more from WAFB-TV.

Wanted: Local authorities are searching for a 17-year-old who was among a group that allegedly caused some $50,000 in damages to the Raising Cane’s River Center on Tuesday. The group is accused of using a brick to break into the venue and used fire extinguishers to break televisions inside the arena. Read more from WBRZ-TV.