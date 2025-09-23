Roundup: Imported shrimp recall / H-1B visas / Woody Jenkins

Radioactive contamination: A Seattle seafood distributor has recalled more cooked and frozen shrimp sold at Kroger grocery stores across the U.S. because of ongoing concerns about potential radioactive contamination. Aquastar Corp. on Saturday recalled nearly 157,000 additional pounds of shrimp sold across more than 30 states because of possible contamination with cesium 137, a radioactive isotope. Read more from the Associated Press.

Top recipients: Nearly two-thirds of H-1B visas go to computer-related jobs, with top recipients including Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, Tata Consulting Services and Cognizant. A Pew analysis shows Indian nationals dominate approvals, accounting for 71% of fiscal 2024 petitions. Chinese nationals followed at nearly 12%, with all other countries representing much smaller shares. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Luncheon speaker: Former Rep. Woody Jenkins will headline the Chamber of Commerce of East Baton Rouge Parish meeting Tuesday at Café Américain in Baton Rouge, speaking on unity after the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Also at the meeting, local architect Coleman Brown, who chairs the chamber’s infrastructure committee, will outline recommended parish capital improvement priorities. Also Carolyn Hill, a former BESE member and ex-chair of the parish Democratic Party, will share her recent Miss for America Pageant experience. The meeting starts at noon.