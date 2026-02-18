Roundup: Immigration sweeps / Maritime changes / FDA chief

At the docks: Since November, the U.S. Coast Guard has conducted immigration sweeps at Louisiana fishing docks—an unusual shift from its traditional maritime safety role—resulting in arrests and fear among immigrant seafood workers. Industry leaders warn the enforcement threatens a labor force integral to the state’s seafood economy. Read more from The Lens.

Sweeping US plan: The White House has unveiled a sweeping Maritime Action Plan aimed at reviving U.S. shipbuilding, proposing new fees on cargo arriving on foreign-built vessels and a series of incentives to spur private investment. Many of the measures would require congressional approval, as lawmakers weigh costs, competitiveness and long-term supply chain strategy. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Racing against China: The FDA’s chief warns that the U.S. is falling behind China in early-stage drug development, citing slow hospital contracting, ethics reviews and trial approvals. He is calling for faster regulatory pathways as China accelerates biotech innovation and expands its share of global clinical trials and drug approvals. Read more from CNBC.