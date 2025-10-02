Roundup: ImaginEBR campaign / Help for veterans / The ultra-wealthy 

Photo contest: The city-parish and Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge have launched ImaginEBR, a photo campaign inviting East Baton Rouge residents to submit up to five original photos highlighting the parish’s culture and beauty. Selected images will appear on the redesigned city-parish website with credits. Submissions run Oct. 2–Nov. 1. See the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge for more information.

Networking event: There will be a Veterans’ Financial Empowerment, Entrepreneurship and Networking Event next month for veterans, active-duty military, reservists and National Guard members. Hosted by the b1Foundation, the event aims to help those looking to start a business, manage their finances or expand their professional network. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nov. 2, at Gov. Roemer Small Business Center on Florida Boulevard. Learn more about the event.

Generational transition: The global ultra-wealthy population—those with $30 million or more—has risen to 510,810 individuals worth a combined $59.8 trillion, Altrata reports. Millennials and Gen Z account for just 8% but are expected to exceed one-third by 2040 as wealth shifts from baby boomers and the Silent Generation, with Gen X emerging as dominant. Read more from CNBC.