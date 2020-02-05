Roundup: II City Plaza lease / Landmark expansion / Macy’s closings 

Downtown move: Carleton Hebert Wittenbrink & Shoenfelt LLC is moving from its office in City Plaza downtown to a larger fifth-floor suite in II City Plaza, according to an announcement from Elifin Realty. The move, planned for March 1, into the 5,350-square-foot office space will allow the law firm to hire additional attorneys and staff. See the announcement.

Growing: Landmark of Baton Rouge, a nursing and rehabilitation center off Jefferson Highway, filed notice with LED regarding a $5 million expansion, increasing its capacity by nearly 40 beds. The company also plans to hire five additional staff. The company filed an advance notice this week for the state’s Enterprise Zone program, a jobs incentive program that provides income and franchise tax credits.

Mall worries: Macy’s plans to close 125 department stores over the next three years, an admission that one-fifth of its locations cannot thrive as shoppers buy more online and make fewer trips to malls, The Wall Street Journal reports. The company is also cutting roughly 2,000 corporate jobs, or 10% of corporate and support staff, and closing several offices. Read the full story.