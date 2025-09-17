Roundup: ICE applications / Raising Cane’s fashion show / US housing starts 

Record interest: More than 150,000 people have applied to work for ICE as the Trump administration ramps up law enforcement recruitment. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem says 18,000 job offers are already issued. Incentives include up to $50,000 bonuses, loan forgiveness, overtime and enhanced retirement benefits. Customs and Border Protection is also hiring. Read more from The Center Square.

NYC spotlight: Raising Cane’s kicked off New York Fashion Week last week with a chicken finger-inspired runway show. Designer Joe Ando-Hirsh created looks for Baton Rouge icons Brooks Nader and Livvy Dunne, as well as for Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Camille Kostek and Love Island star Olandria Carthen, with each outfit symbolizing Cane’s signature items—from crispy fingers to sweet tea. Read more from 225.

Falling numbers: U.S. housing starts dropped 8.5% in August to an annualized 1.31 million, the lowest since May, missing economists’ 1.37 million forecast. Single-family construction fell 7% to 890,000, a year-low, while multifamily starts declined nearly 12%, reflecting sluggish demand amid high inventories and cooling builder momentum. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.