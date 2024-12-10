Roundup: I-12 closure / Rose Parade / Walgreens

Alternate route: All lanes of Interstate 12 eastbound will be closed overnight at the I-10/I-12 split on Saturday so crews can complete the I-10 concrete bridge deck for the College Flyover project. The interstate will be closed at the split from 10 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday. A detour route will be offered through I-10 eastbound to Essen Lane and Essen northbound to the I-12 eastbound on-ramp. The left lane of I-10 eastbound from College Drive to the split and the left lane of I-12 eastbound from the split to Essen Lane will also be closed from 9 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday for the construction work. See more from Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

Louisiana Saturday Night: For the fourth year in a row, Louisiana will participate in the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California, which will be broadcast on ABC and NBC on New Year’s Day. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism announced the state’s float will be themed “Louisiana Saturday Night,” and will feature rising country star Timothy Wayne, among others.

Deal in the works?: Sycamore Partners is in talks to acquire struggling drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The New York-based private equity firm has been having ongoing discussions about a deal to take Walgreens private. Read more from Bloomberg.