Roundup: Hurricane forecast / Car manufacturer earnings / Bob Dean

Speaker: WAFB Meteorologist Steve Caparotta will be the speaker at the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge this week. He is expected to share insights into this year’s tumultuous hurricane forecast. The Rotary Club meets at noon each Wednesday at Drusilla Seafood.

This week’s earnings: Wall Street expects General Motors to be the standout among the traditional Detroit automakers in reporting second-quarter results this week, with sales and vehicle prices stable during the first half of the year for America’s largest carmaker. GM reports earnings before markets open Tuesday. Ford is scheduled to report Wednesday afternoon after markets close, followed by Chrysler parent Stellantis, which reports earnings biannually, releasing its first-half results Thursday morning. Read more from CNBC.

No jail time: Bob Dean pleaded no contest to 15 counts on Monday, but will not be required to spend time in prison for mistreatment of nursing home patients after Hurricane Ida. Dean pleaded to eight counts of cruelty to the infirmed, two counts of obstruction of justice and five counts of medical fraud. He will serve three years probation, and must pay nearly $359,000 in restitution to the state as well as a $1 million penalty to the Louisiana Department of Justice. Attorney General Liz Murrill in a statement on Monday said her office specifically asked for a minimum of five years in prison.