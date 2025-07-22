Roundup: Housing market / Bank fraud warning / LNG surge

Ending capital gains tax: President Donald Trump says he is considering a proposal to end capital gains taxes on home sales in a bid to boost the housing market. “We’re thinking about that,” Trump said Tuesday in the Oval Office. “But [it] would also unleash it just by lowering the interest rates. If the Fed would lower the rates, we wouldn’t even have to do that.” Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

AI threat: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman warned the financial industry of a “significant impending fraud crisis” because of the ability of artificial intelligence tools to impersonate a person’s voice to bypass security checks and move money. Altman spoke at a Federal Reserve conference Tuesday in Washington. “A thing that terrifies me is apparently there are still some financial institutions that will accept the voiceprint as authentication,” Altman says. “That is a crazy thing to still be doing. AI has fully defeated that.” Read more from The Associated Press.

A big 2026 predicted: Global supply of liquefied natural gas is set to surge the most since 2019 next year, primarily driven by production additions in North America, the International Energy Agency says. The increase in supply will accelerate to 7%, or 40 billion cubic meters a year in 2026, following a 5.5% expansion this year, the IEA said in its quarterly gas market report. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.