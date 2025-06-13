Roundup: House speaker’s warning / Tariffs / Oil prices surge

Task force overload?: Louisiana House Speaker Phillip DeVillier issued a warning Wednesday against the Legislature’s growing reliance on task forces, as lawmakers debated a resolution calling for further study of carbon sequestration. The remarks came after a resolution was introduced directing the House Natural Resources Committee and several state agencies to study whether Louisiana has adequate tools to model the potential impacts of underground carbon storage—a process known as carbon sequestration. Read more from The Center Square.

Mood brightens: Following weeks of shifting trade policy, early deals and winding court challenges, some retail executives are starting to feel more optimistic about President Donald Trump’s so-called reciprocal tariffs, a new survey from consulting firm AlixPartners shows. The survey, which polled executives from brands, retailers and other consumer companies on June 1, found most respondents expect the president will walk back those steep duties on the European Union, Vietnam, India and Mexico after a 90-day pause lapses in July. Read more from CNBC.

Middle East tensions: Oil surged, stocks fell and investors sought safety in the U.S. dollar and government bonds Friday after Israel struck Iranian nuclear and military targets in an attack that raised the risk of war between the two countries and broader instability in the Middle East. U.S. benchmark crude oil rose by $4.73, or 6.9%, to $72.77 per barrel, its biggest gain since the early days of Russia’s attack on Ukraine more than three years ago. Brent crude, the international standard, climbed $4.58 to $73.94 per barrel, also the largest single-day jump since the Russian invasion. Read more from the Associated Press.