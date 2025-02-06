Roundup: Honeywell breaks up / Labor productivity / JM Test Systems

It’s official: Honeywell International is carving itself up into three independent companies, marking the end of an era for one of America’s last big industrial conglomerates. Honeywell announced plans Thursday to separate its aerospace division from its automation business and move ahead with plans to spin off its advanced-materials arm, confirming an earlier report. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Heating up: U.S. labor productivity advanced at a firm pace in the fourth quarter, capping another year of faster efficiency gains that continued to propel economic growth. Productivity, or nonfarm employee output per hour, rose at a 1.2% annualized rate after a revised 2.3% increase in the third quarter, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed Thursday. For all of last year, productivity increased 2.3%—the most in 14 years, excluding the pandemic surge in 2020. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be needed.

Leadership change: JM Test Systems, a leading provider of test equipment and calibration services, announced Thursday that Andrew Treanor has been named CEO. Treanor succeeds longtime CEO Scott Morrison, who will continue to support the company’s strategic and growth priorities as executive chair. Read the full announcement.