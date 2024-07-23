Roundup: Homeless shelter / Best Buy / EBR superintendent search 

First 24-hour site: The city-parish is looking to spend $1 million on a non-congregate homeless shelter, according to Wednesday’s Metro Council meeting agenda. The project will also include $5 million from the Louisiana Housing Corporation. Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced the St. Vincent de Paul Non-Congregate Shelter early this year. Read more from The Center Square.

New strategy: Best Buy on Tuesday rolled out its strategy to get back to sales growth, including dedicating staff to key parts of its stores, creating more videos to pique customers’ curiosity and debuting a new marketing campaign. Read more from CNBC.

Accelerated timeline: The East Baton Rouge School Board has scheduled two special meetings next week, for Tuesday and Wednesday, to choose a new leader for the school system. Tuesday evening, the board will accept superintendent applications. Less than 24 hours later, the board will conduct interviews, and on Wednesday afternoon, it is expected to make a selection. Read more from WBRZ-TV.