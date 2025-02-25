Roundup: Homeland Security / PitchBR / Consumer confidence

Madison Sheahan: Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is planning to tap Madison Sheahan, Louisiana’s head of Wildlife and Fisheries, for a senior role in the agency tasked with immigration enforcement. Sheahan is expected to be named deputy director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Winner: New Orleans-based Brown Ribbon Exchange was the winner of Nexus Louisiana’s PitchBR competition last week. Brown Ribbon Exchange is a bartering network designed to empower women entrepreneurs by facilitating the exchange of essential business services, fostering collaboration and driving collective success. It won $1,000 in the competition.

Cloudy outlook: Consumers grew more pessimistic about the economic outlook in February as worries increased about a slowing economy and rising inflation, the Conference Board reported Tuesday. The board’s Consumer Confidence Index slipped to 98.3 for the month, down nearly 7% and below the Dow Jones forecast of 102.3. Read more from CNBC.